Another Republican is getting into the 2016 race next month

Rainier Ehrhardt Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to supporters after winning the Republican primary, Tuesday, June 10, 2014, in Columbia, S.C. Graham defeated six tea party challengers.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is very likely jumping into the Presidential race within the next few weeks.

According to Politico, the palmetto state Senator is eyeing a June 1 campaign launch in his home state. Politico reports that Graham announced the tentative date for his rollout in private meetings with donors.

Though he faces a crowded field of more popular candidates, Graham has been up front about his presidential aspirations. In a recent interview with USA Today, the three-term Senator said that he was “98.6% sure” that he’s running.

As the potential eighth Republican candidate to enter the race and with little name recognition, Graham faces an uphill battle in the Republican primary. Politico reports that Graham is hoping to make his hawkish defence record a staple of his campaign, though he’ll likely jostle with fellow Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fl.) there, who has cited his experience on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as a potential Oval Office strength.

Graham’s most distinguishing stance may prove a liability. The Senator has maintained a more moderate position on immigration reform, putting him in stark contrast with other Republicans in the field. The Senator recently said that as President, he would veto any immigration bill that did not contain a path to citizenship provision, an unpopular position within the Republican party.

NOW WATCH: Barney Frank has a grim outlook for the 2016 elections



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.