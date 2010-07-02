Another Red Flag: Construction Spending Declined In May

Overall construction spending declined in May, and private construction spending, both residential and non-residential, also decreased. From the Census Bureau: May 2010 Construction at $841.9 Billion Annual Rate



The U.S. Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce announced today that construction spending during May 2010 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $841.9 billion, 0.2 per cent below the revised April estimate of $843.3 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $536.3 billion, 0.5 per cent below the revised April estimate of $538.9 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $260.8 billion in May, 0.4 per cent below the revised April estimate of $261.7 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $275.6 billion in May, 0.6 per cent below the revised April estimate of $277.2 billion.