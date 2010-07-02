Another Red Flag: Construction Spending Declined In May

Overall construction spending declined in May, and private construction spending, both residential and non-residential, also decreased. From the Census Bureau: May 2010 Construction at $841.9 Billion Annual Rate
The U.S. Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce announced today that construction spending during May 2010 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $841.9 billion, 0.2 per cent below the revised April estimate of $843.3 billion.
Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $536.3 billion, 0.5 per cent below the revised April estimate of $538.9 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $260.8 billion in May, 0.4 per cent below the revised April estimate of $261.7 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $275.6 billion in May, 0.6 per cent below the revised April estimate of $277.2 billion.
Click on graph for larger image in new window.
This graph shows private residential and nonresidential construction spending since 1993. Note: nominal dollars, not inflation adjusted.
Private residential construction spending appears to have bottomed in early 2009, but has only increased gradually since then. Residential spending is now 61% below the peak of early 2006.
Private non-residential construction spending is now 33% below the peak of late 2008.Private residential construction spending will decline sharply in July as builders complete homes in June.
Based on the Architecture Billings Index, non-residential spending will also decline all year – and well into 2011.
Residential spending will probably exceed non-residential later this year (or early 2011), but that will be mostly because of weakness in non-residential construction, as opposed to any significant increase in residential spending.
