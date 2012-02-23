Another Reason Why It's Great To Be Marc Benioff: Hanging Out With The President

Marc Benioff is the only tech CEO to be named among a list of 35 national “co-chairs” for President Obama’s re-election campaign.



The President’s campaign released the list today and in addition to Benioff, it includes plenty of the people you would expect, like prominent Democrat politicians (Rahm Emanuel, Deval Patrick) and big names in the party (Caroline Kennedy). Mixed in are some surprises including actress Eva Longoria and some unknown regular people types.

The duty of the national co-chairs is to help the campaign raise money.

This isn’t the first time Benioff has stepped in for the President’s fundraising needs. He was among a couple of dozen tech leaders who paid $15,000 to $35,000 to be on the Technology for Obama fundraising committee. T40’s goal is also to go out and raise support (and money) among the tech community to get the President re-elected. So yes, they paid for a job to help go raise money.

But he’s got the knack for it. Benioff is famous for hosting dinners with the President that cost party goers about $36,000 a plate.

Campaign managers use the term “campires” meaning once they get rich, connected people on board, they sink their teeth in and never let go. Benioff doesn’t seem to be feeling a pain in his neck yet.

If you are only going to have one tech CEO national co-chair, Benioff seems like a good choice. As the founder of one of the most successful salesforce companies on the planet, he should be an expert and finding those donors and making a sale.

