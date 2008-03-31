Another Reason To Love Mark Cuban (If You're A Blogger)

Mark Cuban’s second-smartest move after collaring his Yahoo stock: Buying the Dallas Mavericks, a purchase that may actually make him money some day. More important for the rest of us, it’s made the NBA much more entertaining, because Cuban loves tweaking the conventions of both pro sports and mainstream journalism.



Here’s a great two-fer: Cuban is thumbing his nose at the NBA, and the sports press in general, by opening the Mavs’ locker room to any blogger, with any blog: “I don’t care if you work for a major company, or are in 8th grade. All will be given equal access.”

Back story here, and Cuban’s take here.

See Also: Mark Cuban On How To Cash Out At The Top

