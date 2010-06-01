The New Deal: Walk Away From Your Mortgage...But Stay In Your House!

“Strategic defaults”–walking away from your mortgage–have come back into vogue, as people realise it is crazy to keep throwing money into houses they can’t afford and that will never be worth as much as they borrowed to buy them. Especially when they can buy or rent a similar house for much less just down the street.



And although some observers whine and gnash their teeth about how this symbolizes the decline and fall of American morality, it’s what corporate borrowers have been doing forever, so it’s about time we eliminated the double-standard. (It’s also the way your bank views you–as a business transaction–so don’t romanticize it as an Indian blood-promise.)

What IS new is that people are now strategically defaulting and staying in their houses.

Thanks to the flood of foreclosures, “extend and pretend” bank accounting, foreclosure moratoria, and the collapse of the housing market, it is often taking banks a while to actually remove people from houses they’ve stopped paying the mortgages on. So many folks are just enjoying free rent for years.

And that found money, which is really being picked up by the taxpayer in the form of ongoing subsidies to the banks who should be foreclosing, is creating some extra spending money for the economy. And, in the process, it’s making the economy look stronger than it really is (at some point those chickens will come home to roost: people won’t have free rent forever).

Here’s one Florida couple’s justification for strategically staying, as reported by David Streitfeld of the New York Times:

“We could pay the mortgage company way more than the house is worth and starve to death,” said Mr. Pemberton, 43. “Or we could pay ourselves so our business could sustain us and people who work for us over a long period of time. It may sound very horrible, but it comes down to a self-preservation thing.”

They used the $1,837 a month that they were not paying their lender to publicize A Plus Restorations, first with print ads, then local television. Word apparently got around, because the business is recovering.

And there’s plenty more where Mr. Pemberton came from.

