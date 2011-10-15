Another Reason September Retail Sales Were So Impressive

Photo: AP

This morning we got a strong retail sales report, powered in part by surging car sales.It wasn’t just car sales though. Excluding cars, retail sales grew 0.6%, twice is fast as expectations.



There’s something really impressive about this: September was a horrendous month for the market. The S&P fell over 7% and talk of a double dip reached a fever pitch.

The fact that consumer sales were so strong, including high-dollar items, even in the face of such a confidence headwind, really bodes well for the economy.

