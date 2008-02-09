Another Reason MSFT Won't Raise YHOO Offer: Capital Research

A major shareholder in both Yahoo and Microsoft, Capital Research, met with Steve Ballmer yesterday to assess his willingness to increase Microsoft’s Yahoo bid, the Post reports. Why? Because Capital, which owns 11.4% of Yahoo and 6%+ of Microsoft, wants to make sure that it won’t lose more money on its Microsoft position than it makes on its Yahoo one (which it might, if Ballmer jacks up his bid).

So let’s review the reasons why Microsoft probably won’t raise its Yahoo offer, even back to the original $31:

No other bidders

No other good alternatives

No negotiating leverage (for Yahoo)

Likely outrage and lawsuits if Yahoo tries to walk away.

Pressure on Microsoft by already annoyed Microsoft shareholders

In short, Microsoft probably won’t raise its offer because it doesn’t have to. Given the lack of other potential bidders, Yahoo shareholders should probably reassess the odds of Microsoft’s offer even getting back to $31, let alone jumping to $35 or $40.

