Another Reason For People To Loathe Wall Street: Everyone There Thinks Fabrice Tourre A Hero

Photo: CNBC

Just like Oliver Stone’s first Wall Street movie was supposed to expose the dirty world of banking and instead inspired millions to become i-bankers and hedge fund managers, now Fabulous Fab’s is the story of an awesome career, at least according to Newsweek.The magazine sent a writer down to Wall Street bars during happy hour to find out what financiers’ opinions are of Fab.



Turns out, they think he’s fantastic. Apparently one guy said he’s a hero for “masterminding” ABACUS. And another said he’s just a political scapegoat. All of them agreed The Fab Tourre was simply doing his job and doing it well.

Wall Street historian Charles Geisst told Newsweek that Tourre will spawn a million followers who want careers just like his, sans the fraud charge.

So apparently everyone on Wall Street disagrees with our thinking that Fab is one of the losers in the Goldman fraud case winners and losers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.