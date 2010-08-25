Another Reason Bill Gross Is Wrong: Low Rates Aren't Even Doing Anything For Housing

OK, last time we write about Bill Gross’ September letter, in which he calls for the total nationalization of housing finance.



One of the points he makes is that market needs Federally subsidized mortgage rates of 3.5%-4.5% because private label rates of around 7%-8% are way too high.

But Gross of course wrote his letter before yesterday’s housing number, which confirmed that even with these uber-low rates, sales of existing homes have come to a total standstill. Sure, 7-% is high, but if 3.5% rates can’t stimulate this housing market, then this approach of pumping more money in isn’t working. We would appear to be pushing on the proverbial spring.

In fact it seems like right now would be a good time to seriously extricate the government from the housing market — when you’re at a rock bottom of activity — so that the comeback will be on a more sustainable path.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.