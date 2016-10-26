Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for the VRC

If financial markets are anything to go by, the odds of another rate cut on Melbourne Cup day appears to be a long shot.

Following the release of Australia’s Q3 consumer price inflation (CPI) report earlier today, cash rate futures have wasted no time in pricing out the likelihood of a November 1 rate cut, putting the probability at just 4%.

Nada, nothing. You’d have better odds picking the winner in the $5 sweep on Cup Day than seeing the RBA cut rates.

It had been as high as 14% before the CPI report was released, and was regarded as a one-in-three chance at the start of October.

Before the today’s release, 20% of economists polled by Bloomberg were forecasting a 25 basis point rate cut next week.

It will be interesting to see if any have tweaked that view following the CPI release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.