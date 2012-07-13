Another Race Car Driver Campaigned To Steal Danica Patrick's Go Daddy Spot—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Here’s James Hinchcliffe—the guy that took Danica’s spot.

Canadian IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, 25, started a grassroots social media campaign to take fellow racer Danica Patrick’s spot on GoDaddy.com’s homepage. Go Daddy told Business Insider that it was ditching Patrick, a longtime spokesperson and Go Daddy Girl, for its new, conservative ad strategy. So Hinchcliffe, also sponsored by Go Daddy, started the “Hinch for Homepage” campaign. Loving the publicity, Go Daddy got behind the campaign and began using it as a marketing tool, releasing ads with both drivers. Well, the work paid off, and Hinchcliffe is now on the homepage.Facebook is starting to have automated home-page buying, giving ad buyers more control over what they want to do via third-party sellers.



Adweek on why alcohol brands are loving Twitter’s new age verification.

Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness named Barbara Hamilton as a creative director. Hamilton was previously at Arnold Worldwide.

Microsoft had a round of layoffs in the Advertising Department. Here’s one recently fired veteran’s story.

Publicis New York merged with Kaplan Thaler to create Publicis Kaplan Thaler.

HUNT mobile ads opened a new office in Sao Paulo, Brazil. A statement explains, “Now the company will be closer to clients, with a local team, and able to increase the range of opportunities that can be generated.”

Crispin Porter + Bogusky has promoted Jeb Tilly to group director, cultural and business insights, and Lindsay Caloun to senior cognitive anthropologist. Tilly was the lead planner on Domino’s and Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

Jeff Kling is the new chief creative officer at Fallon Minneapolis.

