Another Prop Trader Leaves Goldman

Ali Hedayat, a managing director in Goldman Sachs’s largest internal hedge fund, quit the firm, says Bloomberg.



No news on what his plans are, but odds are that he will start his own hedge fund.

This is just a small sampling of people who have left banks recently for hedge funds:

Pierre Henri-Flamand left Goldman last month to start a new fund.

Goldman’s top guy in China, Fred Hu, also quit last month.

Citi lost 2 guys to hedge funds in February.

The mass exodus might have something to do with the Volcker rule and proposed regulation limiting banks from prop trading, but we think it has more to do with the paycheck possible at a hedge fund.

Guys that work at a bank can’t make $4 billion.

