Another Problem For Facebook Email: Many Companies Still Block Facebook At Work

Here’s another challenge for Facebook’s email/messaging service, which is rolling out: Many companies still block their employees from accessing Facebook at the office.



And if you can’t check your personal mail at work, what good is it?

Some 16% of companies (large and small) who use OpenDNS, a security and network tools service, block Facebook, OpenDNS tells us. (Read more about OpenDNS and take our photo tour of their offices here.)

For comparison, about 6.5% of companies broadly block webmail services at the office, according to OpenDNS. (These include sites like Google’s Gmail, Yahoo mail, Microsoft Hotmail, etc.)

Of course, people could probably access Facebook messaging on their personal mobile phone, even if they can’t use it on their computers at work. (Mobile access is supposed to be one of the perks.) But it’s easy to see how an inconvenience like this might discourage people from completely switching to Facebook for their personal mail.

Here are the most-blocked sites at corporations, according to OpenDNS: (Excluding porn, which is blocked as a category, and not as single sites.)

MySpace

Facebook

YouTube

ad.doubleclick.net

doubleclick.net

ad.yieldmanager.com

Pandora

Meebo

Hotmail

eBay

