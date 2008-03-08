Another Potential Reed, Variety Suitor: PE Firm Permira

The Times UK reports that PE firm Permira “has emerged” (don’t they always “emerge?”) as a potential suitor. Of course The Times notes that Permira joins others (Cinven, Candover, CVS and Providence) who are “circling” (another favourite verb for M&A writers) Reed Business Information, which is valued at a bit more than $2 billion. The Times says that Apax and Guardian Media Group are “understood” to have held discussions. The two just closed a Reed-scale deal when they swallowed up Emap’s business publishing arm for $2 billion.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.