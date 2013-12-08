Another Porn Actor Has Tested Positive For HIV

AP A copy of California Assembly Bill 332 on display with AIDS Healthcare Foundation condoms during a Valentines’s Day press conference to introduce a statewide law requiring condom use by adult film performers, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The advocacy group for the adult film industry has called for another moratorium on filming after an actor tested positive for HIV for the third time this year

The Free Speech Coalition said in a statement Friday that an adult performer came up positive at one of the group’s testing centres, and called for a halt to filming while all possible partners are tested. Such moratoriums aren’t binding, but generally bring compliance within the industry.

The group did not release the name or any details about the performer.

In August an actress who worked under the name Cameron Bay tested positive and set off a scare within the industry. Her on-screen partners were medically cleared but off-screen boyfriend and fellow performer Rod Daily announced he had also contracted HIV.

