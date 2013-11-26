Another Poll Shows Support For The Coalition Slipping

Getty/Stephen Postles

The latest Newspoll Survey shows the Coalition’s primary vote has fallen to 43 per cent, from 45 per cent two weeks ago.

Labor’s is up, from 32 per cent to 35 per cent, according to the poll published in The Australian.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s satisfaction level is also down, from 45 per cent to 42 per cent.

The poll was taken after the first sitting of Parliament and as the Government deals with the fallout from the spying scandal.

