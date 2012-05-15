Another Poll Shows Investors Overwhelmingly Expect Greece To Leave The Euro

Photo: Peter Sommer Travels

Guesses about Greece’s fate in the euro are all over the map.Here’s a client survey from SocGen:



Survey of client expectations: 74.6% though that Greece would leave the Eurozone. However, 95%

thought that the EUR would still survive as a currency. Those expecting a state to leave the Eurozone expected between 1.62 and 1.72 countries to leave within a year. Greece seems to be the prime candidate, with hesitations on Portugal and for a few Spain. The majority of investors are looking to

buy above EUR/USD 1.18.

