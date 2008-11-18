Another Pointless TiVo Feature: Order Pizza Via Remote (TIVO, DPZ)

Starting today, TiVo (TIVO) subscribers who see Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) ads on their TV screens will be able to hit the “I want it” button on their remote control and get a pie delivered to them. We’re not sure why anyone thinks using a TiVo remote to input your order and home address is any more convenient than ordering online at dominos.com (or via the phone), but it’s a neat trick.



TiVo has been adding bells and whistles to its boxes as it tries to position itself as a premium device and shore up flagging sales. Other recent deals: An e-Commerce deal with Amazon (AMZN) that lets TiVo users buy books and CDs through their TV; TiVo owners can watch YouTube (GOOG) or Netflix (NFLX) video through the device, and there’s even a feature to automatically record shows suggested by the critics at Entertainment Weekly (TWX). All these mini-features may give current TiVo owners a giggle. But will they sell any more devices?

See Also:

TiVo Announces A Meaningless Feature Ahead Of Earnings

TiVo Bites Back At Apple TV With YouTube Deal

TiVo Gets A ‘Buy’ Button From Amazon

TiVo Boxes To Stream Netflix Movies, Too

TiVo Ad-Skipping Problem Solved

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.