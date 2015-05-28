Another player has joined in Australia's accountancy software cloud wars

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Sage One today launched its accountancy software solution into Australia with a local head and an account team, aiming for a piece of a very active and intensely competitive local market with the main players being MYOB, Xero, and US-based Intuit.

Calling itself “the third player”, Sage says it brings a competitive offer with a $15 a month price, live phone and web service and a proven heritage of accounting knowledge.

The London Stock Exchanged-listed Sage is entering a street fight for supremacy in the cloud accounting market.

Sage’s monthly subscription cloud-based solution is aimed at entrepreneurs and small businesses. It’s the number one accountancy software in in Singapore and Malaysia.

Lukas Taylor, the former chief strategy officer at JCurve Solutions where he was responsible for educating small businesses and accounting firms on cloud accounting, has been appointed general manager for Australia.

Taylor says Sage has been servicing accountants for over 20 years across the world.

“There are a lot of solutions around at the moment,” he told Business Insider. “It’s a perfect time for Sage to enter the small business space in Australia.”

Sage One already has 25,000 users in the payroll sector.

“That’s our launch pad,” Taylor says. “We have that heritage with accountants. Sage is a trusted brand to them.”

NOW READ: The Cloud Storm – inside the billion-dollar war for the future of accounting in Australia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.