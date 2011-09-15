ANOTHER ONE: Topman Pulls T-Shirts After Complaints Of Sexism

Photo: screenshot www.topman.com

Recently there has been a disturbing trend of stores releasing sexist t-shirts, triggering outrage and then taking the product off the shelf.Men’s retailer Topman joined the party this week with a pair of shirts.



The first — “I’m so sorry, but…” — offers excuses for some trangression, which various bloggers interpreted as rape or violence against women.

The second reads: “Nice New Girlfriend: What Breed Is She?”

Sure enough, Topman issued an apology on Facebook and canceled the shirt immediately:

“We have received some negative feedback regarding two of our printed T-shirts. Whilst we would like to stress that these T-shirts were meant to be light-hearted and carried no serious meaning we have made the decision to remove these from store and online as soon as possible. We would like to apologise to those who may have been offended by these designs.”

