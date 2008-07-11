Another One Of Mark Zuckerberg's Harvard Buds Leaves Facebook

Jeff Hammerbacher, an early Facebok employee who headed the company’s data analysis team, has given notice. Venturebeat’s Eric Eldon, who broke the story, has Jeff’s bio:



Hammerbacher is one of company founder Mark Zuckerberg’s acquaintances from Harvard, and was recruited out of his Bear Stearns analyst job on Wall Street. He built the “Data” team at Facebook from the ground up. This team plays a vital role in analysing the site’s users’ behaviours, finding things like changes in traffic patterns and other information needed to make any product — and increasingly business — decision. Hammerbacher’s team has also helped build out the company’s software infrastructure, and it has contributed two open-source software projects to the public.

Beyond that, though, Eric isn’t sure why Jeff and other early hires, like Adam D’Angelo and Matt Cohler, have also left. Maybe they’re too bored, or too wealthy. Or maybe they don’t get along with the new execs Mark Zuckerberg has been bringing in, like Google vet Sheryl Sandberg. Or all of the above. Take your pick.

