Trump cheers as pro-impeachment Republican Rep. John Katko announces retirement: ‘Great news, another one bites the dust.’

Former President Donald Trump and Republican Rep. John Katko of New York. Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images and Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republican Rep. John Katko of New York announced on Friday that he’s retiring from Congress at the end of his term, which former President Donald Trump is touting as “great news.”

“Great news, another one bites the dust,” Trump said in a brief statement following the announcement. “Katko, from Upstate New York, is gone!”

Katko was one of 10 House Republicans that voted to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection on January 6, and he was the first of that group to do so.

“To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy,” he said at the time. “It cannot be ignored that President Trump encouraged this insurrection – both on social media ahead of January 6th, and in his speech that day.”

He was also one of 13 Republicans that voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill recently signed into law, prompting Trump to solicit a primary challenger to him and several of the others. Katko defended his vote for the bill, invoking former Republican President Ronald Reagan.

“Ronald Reagan cut deals all the time with Democrats in the House to get things done for the good of the country,” said Katko at the time. “That’s what we’re supposed to do. This isn’t a zero-sum game.”

Katko was also the lead Republican who negotiated with Democrats over a bipartisan January 6 commission before House Minority Leader McCarthy and Senate Republicans tanked the effort.

Katko is the 3rd pro-impeachment House Republican to announce his retirement, following Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Anthony Gonzales of Ohio. In a statement, Katko said he was retiring so that he “can enjoy [his] family and life in a fuller and more present way.”

“My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a Member of Congress, and they guide my decision today,” he added.