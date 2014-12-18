Hollywood Is Bailing On Anything Having To Do With North Korea

We may never know if North Korea was behind the Sony hacks that ultimately led to the cancellation of the North Korea-mocking movie, “The Interview.”

But one thing is for sure: Hollywood is not touching anything North Korea-related at the moment.

According to Deadline, New Regency has canceled a movie that was supposed to be directed by Gore Verbinski and have Steve Carell as the lead.

The untitled film apparently was a “paranoid thriller” written by Carell himself. But the producers deemed “it made no sense” to go on with its plan under the current circumstances, which led to the cancellation.

“The Interview,” a movie starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, was scheduled to open in theatres on Christmas Day. But after multiple hacks on Sony executive emails over the past month, and a terrorist threat to attack all theatres showing the movie on Wednesday, Sony decided to cancel the movie.

