Another New Yorker Dies In Subway Pushing, Police Searching For Heavy-Set Hispanic Woman

For the second time in recent weeks, a New Yorker has been killed after getting pushed in front of an oncoming subway train.It reportedly occurred at 8 p.m. yesterday at the 40th St. station on the 7 in Sunnyside Queens.



Witnesses told investigators that the woman had been sitting alone on a bench, mumbling, but sometimes getting up to pace back and forth.

“She was acting weird and crazy,” the source said.

After the attack, she fled down the stairs to Queens Boulevard.

“She was so fast. I was like, ‘Stop the lady!’ ” said Tegeng, who chased the woman with several others.

Tegeng did not hear any arguing beforehand. Others also reported no interaction between the two.

The man had his back to the woman and the two didn’t speak before the incident, NBC New York reported Friday morning.

The suspect has been described as a heavy-set Hispanic woman who was wearing a blue, white, and grey ski coat and grey Nike shoes, Bloomberg reported Friday morning.

She is reportedly 5 feet 5 inches tall and has brown or blonde hair.

Police still have not released the man’s identity.

“I heard it,” Jiovanni Briones, who works near the scene, told NBC New York of the incident. “One of my customers was on the train and heard it going over the body,”

The NYPD released surveillance video showing a woman running from the station. They are now searching for that woman.

NYPD spokesman Paul Browne was quick to reassure New Yorkers that this week’s attack was not related to the death of Ki-Suck Han, who was pushed onto the subway tracks earlier this month.

Naeem Davis was arrested in connection with Han’s death.

“It’s sometimes in the back of peoples’ minds because of the incident preceding this one, but there’s no indication that it is related in any way or inspired it,” Browne told Bloomberg of the two attacks.

