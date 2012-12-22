Another New York Startup Has Been Acquired

Matias Corea and Scott Belsky co-founded Behance.

Update: Om Malik says the sale price is “closer to $150 million.”Behance, a site that hosts portfolio work for graphic designers and artists, has been acquired by Adobe for an undisclosed amount.



The deal “came together quickly,” Adobe’s senior marketing director, Scott Morris, tells TechCrunch. Many of Behance’s users post work they created from Adobe Creative products, like Illustrator, Indesign and Photoshop. The acquisition will accelerate Adobe’s mission to create a community around its Creative Cloud services.

Scott Belsky, Behance’s co-founder and CEO, will now be Adobe’s Vice President of Community. His entire team of 35 will remain in New York and join Adobe.

After its 2011 relaunch, Behance saw its traffic explode. When we met with Belsky a few months ago, he mentioned that 1 million projects had been published on Behance in the six months prior; it took four years for his team to reach the first 1 million uploads. The 2 million published projects had been viewed more than 1 billion times on Behance.

The company was bootstrapped by Belsky and his co-founder Matias Corea for five years before raising $6.5 million earlier this year.

When making the decision to join Adobe, Belsky says he and Corea asked themselves five questions:

Will this help the creative world connect and showcase their work on a central platform?

Will this provide better attribution for who created what – and more transparency that will help creative careers?

Will this help creatives get more exposure for their work – and thus more access to opportunity that will help their careers?

Will this foster creative meritocracy and limit the forces of commoditization and spec crowdsourcing that threaten creative careers online?

Will this keep our team engaged and enable us to do the greatest work of our lives.

They answered “yes” to all of them.

