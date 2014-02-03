New York Is About To Get Slammed Again With Up To 10 Inches Of Snow

New York City seems to be the epicentre of this most recent snowstorm, which spans from Maine all the way to D.C.

Forecasters predict six to 10 inches in New York City, according to The Weather Channel.

Snow is supposed to continue falling in varying intensities throughout the day, heaviest in the morning and tapering in the late afternoon, with low visibility.

Commutes are expected to be a bit longer, and flights may grind to a halt, Bloomberg reports.

A Winter Storm Warning continues in the city until 7 p.m., when it turns into a Winter Storm Watch for the rest of Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service also predicts that snow will turn into a wintry mix of sleet and rain late Tuesday Evening.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.