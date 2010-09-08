Another New Google Logo Hints At Today's Huge Search Announcement

For the second time in as many days, Google has a new, interactive mystery logo on its home page.



The logo, shown here, starts out grey; the letters light up as you type text into the search box.

This is widely speculated to be a hint at one thing we should expect from Google’s big search event later today: streaming search results.

For the past few weeks, some users have been seeing search results that update as the user types. This isn’t simply Google suggest (also shown here) which suggests search queries as you type; instead, the full results page appears as soon as you start typing, and updates as you add more text.

After seeing the new logo, we’d be surprised if Google didn’t talk about this at the event.

Here’s what streaming search results look like:



You can try out streaming Google search results (though not Google’s own version of them) here.

