Here's Another Look At RIM's Next BlackBerry With A Keyboard

Photo: Crackberry

Crackberry has even more photos of the next BlackBerry phone that will come with a physical keyboard.The two photos shown here were spotted on Instagram and posted to CrackBerry’s forums.



The devices look a lot like the current BlackBerry Bold phone, but with a bigger touchscreen and the new BlackBerry 10 operating system that will officially launch on January 30.

It will reportedly be called the BlackBerry X10, but it’s still unclear whether or not RIM will release the phone at the same time as the touchscreen-only BlackBerry Z10.

