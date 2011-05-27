Another NBC Sports Executive Leaves His Post

NEW YORK (AP) — Another longtime NBC Sports executive is leaving, a week after chief Dick Ebersol resigned.



Ken Schanzer announced his retirement Thursday after three decades at the network, including the last 13 years as president of the sports division. At the request of the company, Schanzer will stay on through the end of the summer.

Comcast took over NBC in January, and leadership for the newly formed NBC Sports Group was initially full of veteran NBC executives. The division’s management will now look very different going forward.

The news of another NBC departure comes with the International Olympic Committee set to open bidding on the U.S. rights for the 2014 and 2016 Games.

