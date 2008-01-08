Another Nail in HD DVD Coffin: Paramount to Bail to Blu-ray

Paramount apparently has a clause in its HD DVD contract that allows it to dump HD DVD if Warner dumps it–and Warner dumped it. (If so, how nice of Toshiba to mention this in its blustery, wounded press conference over the weekend.) So, now, the FT reports, Paramount is also preparing to dump HD DVD for Blu-ray.

This is a good move for Hollywood and a bad move for Toshiba.

Update: Viacom’s Philippe Dauman won’t address the move head-on, but doesn’t give HD DVD a ringing endorsement in this Reuters interview:

“We made a good decision, which I endorse,” Dauman said, responding to a question about whether Viacom would reconsider its support for HD-DVD.

However, he stopped short of expressing strong support for the HD DVD standard in particular. “We’re focused on making sure high definition technology succeeds,” he said. “It will sort itself out.”

