Another Nail In Coffin For NYC's Financial District

Once a hotspot this area is looking bleaker…Hmm, time to buy?



The Real Deal: Citi Habitats has shuttered at least one of its numerous Manhattan offices.

The rental brokerage has closed its storefront Financial District branch at 100 John Street between Pearl and William streets, said Pamela Liebman, CEO of the Corcoran Group, which shares a parent company, NRT, with Citi Habitats.

“The lease was up and we didn’t need the space,” Liebman said, adding that the company may open another office in the area in the future. “If it picks up again in the Financial District, we’ll be happy to open another office down there.”

She added that the branch was a “tiny” office, with only about six agents. The office, in a 221-unit luxury rental building, closed several weeks ago, according to the leasing manager for the building, who asked to remain anonymous.

Gary Malin, president of Citi Habitats, did not respond to requests for comment.

Citi Habitats has 14 other offices in the city, according to its Web site.

