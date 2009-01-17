Another Money Manager Goes On The Lam

The latest runner was a partner at Valhalla Investment Partners, an investment fund co-managed by brothers Chris and Neil Moody. We understand that it has $350 million in assets. Or maybe that should be had $350 million in assets.



From CNBC’s Mary Thompson:

CNBC has learned Florida money manager Art Nadel is missing. Nadel works for Sarasota-based Valhalla Management.

CNBC spoke with Mr. Nadel’s wife, Peg. She confirmed he is missing but would not say for how long. She called it a “sad situation” and said she is cooperating with the police who were in her home at the time CNBC spoke with her.

Separately, the Sarasota police confirm to CNBC they are in the early stages of a large-scale probe of a theft of invested assets. The police would not say if Mr. Nadel is a suspect in the theft or provide any other details about their investigation.

Nadel was a big socialite in Saraosota.

