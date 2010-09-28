Another Mini Flash Crash? Shares Of Apple Briefly Plunge At The Open

Another one? Ever since the May 6 Flash Crash — when some kind of glitch or buying strike caused stocks to rapidly lose a lot of value — there have been sporadic instances of stocks rapidly plunging beyond what appears to be normal market behaviour.



Shares of Apple lost $15 at the open, before instantly recovering most of that.

Yesterday shares of Progress Angry lost most of their value briefly.

That SEC report on the big May 6 Flash Crash couldn’t come soon enough.

