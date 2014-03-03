The California Drought In One Mind-Blowing Before-And-After Shot

More than a quarter of California currently falls into the “exceptional drought category,” which is the most severe.
Last week we published a photo of Folsom Lake, which is northeast of Sacramento in northern California, that shows how parched the lake is now compared to July 2011.
A gold rush town under that lake has re-emerged for the first time since 1955 after one of the driest calendar years on record sent state reservoir levels to historic lows.
Now a reddit user posted this stunning before/after, which he says were taken seven months apart.
Here’s a snapshot of California’s drought:
Here’s a photo from last month of people looking at the arisen remains of the Mormon Island
