The California Drought In One Mind-Blowing Before-And-After Shot

More than a quarter of California currently falls into the “exceptional drought category,” which is the most severe.

Last week we published a photo of Folsom Lake, which is northeast of Sacramento in northern California, that shows how parched the lake is now compared to July 2011.

A gold rush town under that lake has re-emerged for the first time since 1955 after one of the driest calendar years on record sent state reservoir levels to historic lows.

Now a reddit user posted this stunning before/after, which he says were taken seven months apart.

Here’s a snapshot of California’s drought:

Here’s a photo from last month of people looking at the arisen remains of the Mormon Island

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli Visitors to Folsom Lake, can view some of the remains of structures of the old gold rush town of Mormon Island, in background, near Folsom, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2014.

