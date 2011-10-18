Another Million-Dollar Idea Emerges From Techstars: SideTour Raises $1.5 Million

Vipin Goyal, Aaron Foss, Mark Webster and Minesh Mistry cofounded Arootz.

SideTour, a startup that lets users sign up for cool experiences led by skilled people, has raised $1.5 million, TechCrunch reports.RRE and Foundry Group led the round.



SideTour is like a more passion-driven SkillShare, with small classes taught by talented people and professionals.

Want a home-cooked meal prepared by a master chef? You and a handful of other people can sign up for that class.

You can even hang out with a broadway star from the new hit musical, The Book of Mormon, and see what her day is like.

Piictu was the first startup from the summer Techstars NYC class to announce funding, nabbing $750,000 last month. A handful of other startups will be announcing similar-size rounds, we suspect, on stage tomorrow at Demo Day.

Managing Director David Tisch has told us he thinks all 12 startups will receive funding this time around. We’re hearing 6 or 7 startups will be “break-aways.” It looks SideTour just secured its spot.

