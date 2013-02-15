Here's Microsoft's Latest Attempt To Scare You Away From Gmail

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft released a new video today in its “Scroogled” campaign against Google.This time, it’s warning people that Google will snoop on your Valentine.



The goal is, of course, to get people to leave Gmail for Microsoft’s alternative freebie email service, Outlook.com.

Google is just “a habit” that people can’t seem to break, Stefan Weitz, Microsoft’s director of Online Services and the voice for the Scroogled campaign, told TechCrunch’s Frederic Lardinois. Weitz even admitted that his own girlfriend can’t break the Google “habit.”

He also admitted that Scroogled is a very negative campaign, although today’s Valentine’s Day video is less in-your-face than the one Microsoft released last week.

The bigger question is, aside from giving the world a chuckle, does it work? Do people really care that Google is analysing the words in their emails so they can post more relevant ads, as Microsoft claims, particularly with a free service?

Our guess: probably not.

Here’s the latest attempt to convince them they should:

