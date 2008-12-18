Another Microsoft Online Executive Shakeup. Good! (MSFT)

Microsoft Live search General Manager Brad Goldberg is leaving Redmond to work for the Peak6 investment company, Techflash reports.



That makes Goldberg the third senior online exec to leave Microsoft (MSFT) recently. Earlier this week, senior advertising sales exec and 15-year Microsoft veteran Bill Shaughnessy left the company for points unknown. And when Microsoft brought in former Yahoo (YHOO) search guru Qi Lu to be its new online head, VP and former aQuantive CEO Brian McAndrews (rumoured to want the job) left the company.

For now, we’re taking the Microsoft online management shuffle as a good thing. The company’s online presence has been a hodgepodge of disparate brands and services for far too long. If incoming chief Lu really wants to reform things from the ground up, the people behind the old way of doing things can’t stand in his way.

