ANOTHER ONE: Texas Natgas Pipeline Explodes, Injures Six

About two hours ago, a natural gas pipeline running near Cleburne, Texas exploded, injuring six people.News station KTVT-TV is reporting that it was a natgas well blast and that no updates have been provided on the injured.



From the looks of this picture, it appears it was a pretty big explosion.

And even worse, WFAA is reporting that three people are now dead and 10 are missing from the explosion. Here’s the story:

WFAA: “About 2:40 p.m., we heard a loud explosion, rumbling, almost like a tornado. It shook our entire house. The plume of smoke that came out or steam is heading this way, the wind is blowing it right over our house. We are trying to work out whether it is something we need to evacuate or not,” said Laura Harlin in Johnson County.

“We don’t really smell anything at this point. It sounds like faraway thunder at this point,” she added.

At 3:15 p.m., she said she could still hear the rumbling.

“There is a lot of onlooker traffic in the area,” said Hood County resident, Franklin Daniel.

Here’s a live stream of the exploding well, courtesy of Fox News. Looks scary.

Photo: Fox News

Photo: Fox News

