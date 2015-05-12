Another massive earthquake just rocked Nepal

People stand on top of debris from a collapsed building at Basantapur Durbar Square watching the destruction following an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: Omar Havana/ Getty.
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake has struck Nepal on Tuesday, about 76 kilometres east-north-east of Kathmandu.
It was a shallow quake with a depth of 15 kilometres which is worse for low rise structures.
After shocks are still rocking the region with a second quake measuring a 6.3-magnitude hitting a short time ago.
A major 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck on April 25, killing at least 8,046 people and injuring more than 17,800.
