A 14th person has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism after the Manchester attack

Police raids have led to the arrest of a 14th person in connection with the Manchester Arena attack last week.

One property in Moss Side is currently being raided, where locals have described a “loud bang” while Greater Manchester Police closed off surrounding roads.

Police are trying to close in on a suspected terror network linked to the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi.

Three miles away, Greater Manchester Police arrested a 25 year old man on the suspicion of terror offences. This brings the total number of arrests up to 14, with 12 still being held in custody. Two people — a woman and a teenage boy — have been released without charge.

The BBC news channel reported that one man at Moss Side was put into a police van, but an arrest has not been confirmed.

In Libya, Salman Abedi’s father and brother are also in detention.

This is a developing story…

Neighbours say they heard a loud bang. Seems a door has been blown off. Residents not being allowed in to the street. pic.twitter.com/lVfRHRMUoK

— Sean Seddon (@seddonnews) May 28, 2017

