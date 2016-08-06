Another major skyscraper in Dubai has reportedly caught fire

Abby Jackson
Dubai luxury skyscraper reportedly caught fire.YoutubeAnother luxury skyscraper in Dubai has reportedly caught fire.

A fire has reportedly broken out at a building site in Dubai, according to local sources.

The site is set to be a luxury apartment complex called the Viceroy Dubai Jumeirah Village.

This is the fifth fire at a skyscraper in Dubai since 2012.

Most recently, a fire broke out at a 75-story tower in Dubai at the end of July.

On Wednesday, an Emirates Airline plane caught fire and was forced to make an emergency landing at Dubai International airport. All passengers and crew made it safely off the plane.

Twitter users have posted photos and videos of the fire:

 

 

