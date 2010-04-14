Another Major Blow To American Idol: Music Director Ditches Fox For Jay Leno

“American Idol” just can’t catch a break.”Idol’s” music director Rickey Minor is leaving the show for “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” on NBC (GE).



Kevin Eubanks, Jay Leno‘s longtime lead guitar guy, is on his way out of the “Tonight Show” by May 28.

In an announcement, NBC said Minor will debut on “Tonight” by June 7.

Fox’s (NWS) “Idol” is already losing their top judge, Simon Cowell, to his new X Factor project; slipping from its top spot as the No. 1 TV show to “Dancing With The Stars;” and now one of the show’s most valuable off-camera masterminds is fleeing for another network.

Minor has a plump résumé as a musical director for starlets like Christina Aguilera, Whitney Houston, and Beyoncé. He was also music director for the Super Bowl, People’s Choice and Grammy Awards.

NBC added in their announcement that Minor will continue to consult with “Idol” creator Simon Fuller.

But there is no way Minor could play Jay Leno’s sidekick and keep up with the rigorous “American Idol” schedule at the same time.

In the meantime, “Idol” is still looking for a decent new judge.

How about… Kevin Eubanks?

