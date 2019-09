A nice look here at the rally in the euro — which has been flirting with the 1.37 level all morning, and may cross through. The currency has closed up 10 out of the last 11 days, a strength, which according to a tipster, hasn’t been seen since 2003.



Meanwhile, European stocks are all higher this morning.

