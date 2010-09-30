Another Live TV Screw Up: ABC Weatherman Does His Best Austin Powers Impression

During a “Stormwatch” segment on New York’s local WABC news, no one tells meteorologist Bill Evans that he’s live on-camera. So, he stays on his computer and makes an Austin Powers quip in reponse to something he sees on his screen.



Let’s hope he saw a tropical storm approaching and not something much more incriminating. Video below via In Other News:



