Another Sony Smear: Nintendo DSi A 'Kiddie' Console

Another day, another bizarre attack from Sony (SNE) on the gaming competition. (See also: Sony attacks the iPhone or Sony’s claim the PS2 will steal market share from the Wii.)

The latest: Sony exec John Koller blasts Nintendo’s (NTDOY) updated DSi portable console as not appealing to anyone outside the “kids market.”

But it’s just not true. The DS (in Japan at least) actually appeals to a wide array of demographics, with gamers in their early 30s the DS’ second biggest demographic outside of the 10-12 year old set.

And then there’s the success of Take-Two’s (TTWO) DS title Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars. Critics who thought Nintendo’s DS line was only for kids predicted the title the M-rated title — one segment features the protagonist involved a menage à trois while on a ketamine binge — wouldn’t sell. Wrong: The game is ranked the #10 selling title globally by the respected vgzhartz site.

But regardless of who’s playing the consoles, the numbers speak for themselves: The DS line has sold about 101 million units to the PSP’s 47 million.

Perhaps instead of Nintendo needing to aim older, Sony needs to aim younger.

John’s statement in full.

If Nintendo is really committed to reaching a broader, more diverse audience of gamers beyond the “kids” market that they’ve always engaged, there isn’t much new with the DSi to support that. Significant gamer demographic groups are being ignored, and there continues to be limited opportunities for games from external publishers to do well on the DSi. Compare that with the PSP platform, where we have many blockbuster franchises from our publishing partners launching this year, representing a wide variety of genres and targeting diverse demographics. Games such as Rock Band Unplugged from MTV Games, Assassin’s Creed from Ubisoft, Dissidia Final Fantasy from Square Enix, and Hannah Montana from Disney demonstrate the commitment that publishers have to the PSP. From our own first-party studios, we’re launching unique versions of LittleBigPlanet and MotorStorm, and we’re also planning a steady stream of downloadable games — both new titles and PSone classics — to add to the content that PSP owners can already purchase wirelessly through PlayStation Store.

