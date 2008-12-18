Another iPhone Winner: Motion Sensor Makers (AAPL)

Thanks to Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and iPod touch and Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Wii, now everyone wants motion sensors in their mobile phones — for gaming control, widescreen Web browser display, photos, etc. That’s good news for the companies that sell the so-called accelerometers, such as STMicroelectronics, Bosch, analogue Devices, and Kionix.
Research firm iSuppli says 10% of the 1.3 billion mobile devices shipped worldwide this year will include motion sensors, up fivefold from last year, when 2% of the market included accelerometers.
iSuppli expects consumer electronics accelerometer shipments to reach 900 million units in 2012, up from 65 million last year. The bad news: These gains won’t immediately offset declining sales in other areas, like rear-projection TVs.
