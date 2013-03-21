Now There's Another Bug That Lets People Hack Into Your iPhone

Although Apple released an iPhone software update this week that fixed a bug that allowed people to access your locked device without a passcode, another similar vulnerability has been discovered.



In a video posted to YouTube, a user shows the latest update to iOS still lets you gain access to a locked iPhone.

However, it seems like the vulnerability only works on the iPhone 4 or 4S. The hack involves tricking the phone’s voice control feature into dialling a number. (By “voice control” we don’t mean Siri, we mean the iPhone’s older voice control feature that you can access when Siri is disabled.)

TNW suggests a temporary fix: You can leave Siri enabled on the iPhone 4S or disable voice dialling on the iPhone 4 under Settings > General > Passcode.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.