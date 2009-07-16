Insanely Cool iPhone App Puts Nearest Subway Stops In Your Face





The New York Nearest Subway app, awaiting Apple’s approval into the iPhone App Store, is the kind of stuff that, two years ago, we never thought we’d be able to do on our mobile phone two years later.

It uses the iPhone’s video camera, location, and compass APIs to generate an augmented reality that draws the nearest subway stops on top of your live camera preview, basically putting them right in front of your face. The possibilities are endless; Starbucks, you need one of these.

Coming soon — in theory — and only for the new iPhone 3GS, which has a video camera and digital compass built in.

