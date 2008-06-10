Another Icahn Letter to Yahoo (YHOO): Yawn. Carl Shooting Blanks

Carl Icahn doesn’t have a plan for Yahoo (YHOO) other than to try to force a sale to Microsoft (MSFT), so he’s resorting to bashing Yahoo’s board for its past failings. We can relate to the sentiment–we’re mad that the company went to sleep for five years–but unless/until Carl gives us a concrete plan for what he’s going to do with Yahoo when Steve Ballmer tells him to take a hike, we’re not supporting his proxy slate.



Reuters excerpt:

“While Google’s income from operations grew 59 per cent per year for the last two years, Yahoo’s income from operations shrank 21 per cent,” said Icahn in his latest salvo to Yahoo Chairman Roy Bostock.

“What was the board doing during over this period? Where was their great plan? Why did you permit Google to leave you in the dust?”

Blah, blah, blah. Old news, Carl. Like waving a plastic gun in Jerry’s face with a banner that pops out and says “BANG!”

