Another Huge Worry: Harry Reid Backs Bank Breakup And Federal Reserve Audit

As if there weren’t enough to worry about today, take a moment to focus on what’s going on in the halls of the US Congress.



According to HuffPo’s Ryan Grim, Democratic Senate leader Harry Reid is going to back both a breakup of the big banks, and the uber-controversial audit-the-Fed amendment. In other words, the Congress is veering dangerously close to pulling the kimono off of the gigantic coverup that’s been in place since the bailout.

Scary! Who knows what we’ll find under there!

